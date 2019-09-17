Lasalle Investment Management Securities Continues to Hold Holding in Agree Realty (ADC); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Truepoint Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 959.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 660,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 729,329 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.71M, up from 68,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 50,736 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $185.91. About 3.76M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank invested in 0.07% or 67,903 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Lasalle Invest Mngmt Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.26% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Aqr Cap Management Lc invested in 18,608 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 12,754 shares. Heitman Real Estate Ltd reported 0.99% stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 19,996 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 1,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Pitcairn Com accumulated 3,445 shares. Prudential Fin holds 62,090 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.03% or 3,850 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 3,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 272,436 shares to 181,028 shares, valued at $40.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 219,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bicycle Therapeutics: Novel Bicycle Peptide Technology Could Disrupt The Monoclonal Antibodies Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by Erlich Craig on Wednesday, June 26. Agree Joey had bought 50 shares worth $3,174.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drw Ltd Liability accumulated 1,081 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Altimeter Lp stated it has 3.75 million shares or 19.84% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 10,000 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Lp has 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 573,183 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,015 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pecaut Co holds 0.26% or 1,955 shares. Sands Cap Ltd owns 5.84M shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. 13,845 are held by Bancorp Hapoalim Bm. Baltimore invested 1.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Mercantile Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,286 shares. Somerset Grp Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,273 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 81,936 shares. Newfocus Fincl Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,971 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,990 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 14,016 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $389.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 78,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.