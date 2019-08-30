Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Holding by $72.93 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose While Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $4.70 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 5.90 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99M, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 521,910 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 20,951 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 30,525 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Ameritas Inv Prns reported 0.05% stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,984 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 253,780 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Eii Capital Management has 0.24% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 15,121 shares. Amer Intl Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). The Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 325 shares or 0% of the stock. Century stated it has 940,233 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 1,112 shares. Zimmer Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% stake. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 830,667 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors Revises Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Time – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Solid Buys With Fat Dividend Yields Within The REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 147,179 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $65.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,115 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP) by 183,420 shares to 402,231 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,055 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.16% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.31M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,758 shares. Westpac reported 99,710 shares stake. Kepos Cap LP reported 43,959 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 45 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 237,953 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lincoln accumulated 11,435 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 8,644 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1.66M shares stake. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 658 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,324 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 18 shares.