Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Its Sl Green Realty (SLG) Holding by $8.91 Million as Stock Price Declined; New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Its Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stake by $3.08 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 1.15 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 19,227 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 60,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 77,876 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $665 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR); 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS ABOUT $1.44, EST. $1.43

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77,785 shares to 113,890 shares, valued at $51.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 109,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.05% or 13.84 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fosun International invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 163,873 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.24% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The Indiana-based Old Natl Bancorporation In has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Charter Trust Company reported 0.06% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.08% or 6.40 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 185,238 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank & Communications owns 24,973 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap has 41,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 928,050 shares. British Columbia Investment Management invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Axa stated it has 4,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,676 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested in 0% or 8,535 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 4,185 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 40,147 shares. 17,108 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30 shares. Nomura Inc holds 3,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 99,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 1,484 shares stake. Moreover, Legal General Group Incorporated Plc has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 44,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 2,700 shares. 9,178 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com invested in 14,460 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 3,500 shares stake.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $20.88 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.