Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Its Position in Iron Mountain (IRM) by $1.14 Million; Portland Global Advisors Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $462,764 as Stock Price Declined

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 14.81M shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 36,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 113,962 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 77,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 1.56 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

