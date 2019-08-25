Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to pay $0.77 on Sep 26, 2019; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Cut By $2.72 Million Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) is expected to pay $0.77 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:LVS) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s current price of $53.11 translates into 1.45% yield. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.57 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 30.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 142,919 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 320,342 shares with $6.18 million value, down from 463,261 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.10B valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 7.83 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0% or 45,412 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0% or 8,250 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 17.86 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 82,921 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Encompass Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.44% or 997,967 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 3,686 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.34% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 459,100 shares. Qs Ltd Company reported 111,896 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 74,634 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 308,681 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co owns 1.65 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.01% or 46,567 shares. 131,759 were accumulated by 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) stake by 311,537 shares to 23.29 million valued at $974.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutanix Inc stake by 241,885 shares and now owns 241,985 shares. Ishares Tr (IGV) was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry had bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738 on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 70.48% above currents $16.09 stock price. Parsley Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.45 million were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. High Pointe Capital Management accumulated 8,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Epoch Inv Prtn invested in 0.73% or 2.74 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 5,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 418,087 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated has 3.97M shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 49,552 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 42,431 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 25,181 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P reported 168,231 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 15,217 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Com Delaware reported 205,030 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 13.59% above currents $53.11 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Las Vegas Sands – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macau stocks can’t shake trade woes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Las Vegas Sands Holds a Losing Hand – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.