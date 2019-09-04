Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to pay $0.77 on Sep 26, 2019; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shorts Down By 6.18%

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) is expected to pay $0.77 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:LVS) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s current price of $54.28 translates into 1.42% yield. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 3.40M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) had a decrease of 6.18% in short interest. DIN’s SI was 1.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.18% from 1.67M shares previously. With 347,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s short sellers to cover DIN’s short positions. The SI to Dine Brands Global Inc’s float is 9.56%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 397,702 shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 11.15% above currents $54.28 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6800 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Credit Suisse initiated Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd accumulated 63,732 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 524,212 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 4,327 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Thornburg Management Inc reported 2.34% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Huntington Bank holds 0% or 2,657 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.15% or 24,242 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 508,171 shares. Capital Limited Ca holds 1.75% or 119,800 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Boston Ltd Liability Co holds 6,590 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,287 shares. Citigroup reported 283,560 shares. 276,165 are held by Janney Capital Mngmt.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Las Vegas Casinos Facing Sports Betting Competition In The Garden State – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Las Vegas Sands – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Las Vegas Sands Holds a Losing Hand – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $41.05 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applebee’s goes national with delivery – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dine Brands Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of Applebee’s & IHOP Locations – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Restaurantnews.com‘s news article titled: “See Ya’ll Later! Applebee’s $1 ADIOS is Here – RestaurantNews.com” with publication date: September 02, 2019.