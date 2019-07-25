Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Price Rose While Cwh Capital Management Has Trimmed by $301,200 Its Holding; Gladius Capital Management LP Raised 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $735.93 Million as Share Value Declined

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 7.07 million shares traded or 70.44% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $177.77. About 6.43 million shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 102,525 shares to 227,145 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 118,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,279 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.28% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 6,287 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 75 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Sands Cap Limited holds 0.79% or 4.21 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Skylands Capital Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,100 shares. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Ls Inv Limited has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 2,588 shares. Alyeska Investment LP reported 819,116 shares. 30,674 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Company Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 9,908 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 45,499 shares to 26,522 shares, valued at $2.69 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 137,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,601 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,039 are held by South Texas Money Ltd. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 567,048 shares. Srb Corp reported 3,465 shares stake. Blue Edge Llc holds 0% or 8,103 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Choate Inv Advisors has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,849 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 0.32% or 287,457 shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,673 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd reported 1,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,014 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has 4.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,753 were accumulated by Birch Hill Invest Advsr Llc. Whittier Company Of Nevada invested in 68,408 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,410 shares. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.