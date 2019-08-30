Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Declined While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Position by $317,200; Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Increased Stake

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 875 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,627 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.44M, up from 3,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $121.18 lastly. It is down 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 5,211 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 10,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 143,258 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 17.92 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 71,409 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 20,120 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 433,602 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Century Cos holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.18M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,886 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 116,552 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 26.03M shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 45,617 shares. Maplelane Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.77% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 4,149 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 166 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 508,171 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,100 shares to 19,535 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 14,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,349 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 180 shares to 555 shares, valued at $316.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer Discretionary (XLY) by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).