Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc; General American Investors Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Interdigital (IDCC) as Shares Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 10,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,255 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 3.53M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 198,954 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested in 50,785 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.07% stake. Schroder Mngmt Group Incorporated stated it has 784,370 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 0.36% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 106 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 2.56 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation owns 309,378 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sei Investments invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research reported 121,537 shares. Piedmont stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Primecap Management Ca reported 857,300 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares to 11,565 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdrs (SPY) by 21,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,521 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 169,521 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny invested in 0.01% or 77,246 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 6,088 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 74,271 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 11,911 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 168,016 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 63,481 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Hbk Investments LP invested 0.03% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Pnc Financial Service Gru owns 965 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0% or 61,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.11M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

