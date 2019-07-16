Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake Held by Melvin Capital Management Lp; Highbridge Capital Management Position in Pulte Group (Put) (PHM) Has Increased by $10.80 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 225.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 4.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.12 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 2.41M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (PHM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 3.63 million shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 10.00M shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 45,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,400 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU) by 600,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).