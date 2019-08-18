Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Declined While Newport Asia Has Decreased by $1.42 Million Its Holding; Hmn Finl (HMNF) Stock Price Declined While Castine Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 380 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF)

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.72M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos Inc stated it has 1.18 million shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ww Asset Management invested in 14,946 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 258,205 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 4,201 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 6.48 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 15 shares. Sei Invests holds 105,671 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 500 shares. Moreover, Windward Capital Management Ca has 0.28% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nomura Holdings Inc accumulated 10,127 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.01 million shares. Skylands Cap Ltd stated it has 31,100 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 16.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

