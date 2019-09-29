Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Declined While Group One Trading LP Lowered Holding by $1.10 Million; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $800,595

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 18,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 36,305 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 54,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 16.67M shares traded or 318.10% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 17,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% . The hedge fund held 34,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 16,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 2,552 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PFIS shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 5.52% less from 1.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl accumulated 1,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) for 8,303 shares. Blackrock reported 365,534 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Pa reported 34,199 shares stake. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). 79,188 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Lsv Asset holds 14,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). State Street Corporation stated it has 120,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American owns 4,382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial Corp has invested 7.38% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 102 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,736 shares to 865,629 shares, valued at $47.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 21,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,582 shares, and cut its stake in Master Card Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (Call) by 251,600 shares to 376,300 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 28,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call).

