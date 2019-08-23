Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $3.99 Million; Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.04 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 66,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.07M, up from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 2.29 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 29.86M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 3.09% or 105,433 shares. Srb Corp owns 4,165 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 97,466 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5.87% or 692,669 shares. Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl Services has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability reported 26,043 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 14.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Ins holds 1.42M shares. Sentinel Trust Company Lba holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,623 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,906 shares. Milestone Grp Incorporated holds 13,950 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 35,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 3.59% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 3.52% or 148,813 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 356,369 shares to 3.65 million shares, valued at $303.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 3.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).