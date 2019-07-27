Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Lowered Its Stake by $15.57 Million; L & S Advisors Maintains Position in Caterpillar (CAT)

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by 94.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 259,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 274,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 3.53M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 386.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,505 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 8,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 118,600 shares to 506,800 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 50 shares. 975,510 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 20,120 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 224,488 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 67,456 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 501,467 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 100,720 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Street invested in 8.12 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 7,590 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,889 shares. 642,805 were reported by Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Limited Partnership. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,542 shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 114,799 shares. Blackhill has invested 1.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). S R Schill Associates owns 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,494 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 5,464 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Garde Cap owns 6,687 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 49,043 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has 26,433 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,200 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,856 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS).