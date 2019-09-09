Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Upped Its Position by $4.37 Million; Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Aureus Asset Management Increased by $581,217 Its Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 14,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 68,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 53,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 5.78 million shares traded or 47.95% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,438 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stanley Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 189,900 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank And has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Homrich & Berg accumulated 11,280 shares. Lvm Management Mi reported 12,750 shares. Aviva Public Lc owns 524,359 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.13% or 60,970 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 51,798 shares. Hillsdale Investment reported 10,630 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 19,590 shares. Midas Management Corporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 12,850 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset has 148,650 shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Cap has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares to 84,330 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,317 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 138,074 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,440 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 6,590 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Com holds 25,181 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 100,720 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Llc has 1.62% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Moors Cabot Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 12,632 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,678 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 501,467 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gradient Invests Ltd Co owns 653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.06% or 7,012 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,558 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 130,316 shares.