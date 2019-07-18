Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) Stock Rose, Holder Cullinan Associates Has Lowered by $2.29 Million Its Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl New Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 1.50M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.59M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.24 million for 20.10 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79 million for 22.26 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

