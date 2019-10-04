Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Capital Returns Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.48 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.27M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 2.54M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 45,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 220,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 265,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 422,931 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $391.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based First City Cap Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,427 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 3,736 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Windward Cap Management Ca has 0.27% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 47,933 shares in its portfolio. 9,544 are owned by Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 22,780 shares. Thornburg Invest reported 2.25% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 373,650 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.38M shares. Springowl Assoc Ltd reported 28,461 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 20,060 shares. Moreover, Torray Limited Company has 0.22% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 35,321 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 615,384 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.92% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $606.34 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 14,554 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 137,882 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 2.17M shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 33,584 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 89,224 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc owns 3,807 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.27 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 28,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 18,026 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.11% or 19,606 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1,500 shares. 998,868 are owned by Legal & General Public Ltd Liability. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 5.15% or 318,180 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 9.34 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.