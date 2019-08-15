Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lowered Stake; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $50.77 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 246,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 3.22M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.30M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $233.12. About 320,336 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 17,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 309,378 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, down from 326,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 2.20M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.44M for 16.32 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43M for 16.47 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

