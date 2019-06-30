Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $12.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; Regent Investment Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $737,685 as Stock Value Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 560.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 211,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,063 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 3.97 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 55,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 4, 2019 : BABA, AVP, QQQ, BMS, MSFT, DAN, KHC, BKD, T, AKRX, INTC, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD Rallies On Micron Earnings, Rumors Of Replacing Intel In Microsoft Surface Devices – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H accumulated 18.54% or 1.02M shares. Freestone Cap invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). F&V Mgmt accumulated 89,413 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 2.72% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Cap Advsr holds 1.77% or 123,965 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 1,721 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.63M shares stake. St Johns Invest Ltd holds 0.67% or 7,384 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited invested in 0.57% or 50,697 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,197 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% or 15,758 shares. Gruss Incorporated stated it has 70,500 shares or 8.7% of all its holdings. Sol Capital Management, Maryland-based fund reported 34,299 shares. 1,085 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Services Llc. Moreover, Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability Company has 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,423 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fresh Stock Records Within Reach – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands: Winners Keep Winning – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars, Eldorado Tie-Up Brings New Money to the Table – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 26.00M shares, valued at $26.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel holds 0.07% or 15,300 shares. Cap Ca accumulated 1.75% or 119,800 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 410 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Epoch Prns holds 0.73% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 947,082 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 607 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 4.28M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 73,286 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company owns 105,372 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd accumulated 711,641 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 8,065 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 3.68M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 276,165 are held by Janney Cap Llc.