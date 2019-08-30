Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $301,200; Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding by $339,920; Shares Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 347,762 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 286,504 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 17.86 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

