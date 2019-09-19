Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.60 Million; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Valuation Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered by $2.55 Million Its Holding

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.50 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 480,092 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 27,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 200,982 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, up from 173,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 2.54M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.77 million for 55.13 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $361.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 18,000 shares to 77,082 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 40,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,471 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 0.02% or 8,623 shares. 54,708 are held by Cwh Inc. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 90 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 1,727 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has invested 0.19% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 945,441 were reported by Aqr Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 586,746 shares. Alberta Investment Corp has 0.07% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Greenleaf Trust reported 4,288 shares stake. Stevens Cap LP reported 16,007 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

