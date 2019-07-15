Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Value Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Holding

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 64,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 661,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18 million, down from 725,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 39,535 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Inter Parfums; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS $1.59, EST. $1.54; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR); 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS IN 8YR LICENSE PACT W/ GRAFF DIAMONDS

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 27,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 29 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 1.36 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $205,080 activity.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rising Sales Leaders & Customers Adorn Nu Skin’s Performance – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Helen of Troy’s Restructuring Efforts Pare Hurdles? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CEO Jean Madar on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr owns 2,239 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corp holds 150 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 228,396 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 60,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 3,707 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Prudential Inc invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Vanguard holds 1.92 million shares. Pinebridge LP has 939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,003 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Morgan Stanley reported 127,811 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Corp Ny invested in 19,227 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 232,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Nomura has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 3,422 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I3 Verticals Inc by 93,565 shares to 222,410 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 40,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $11.63M for 44.14 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.33% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 66,500 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands Pays Up for Singapore Exclusivity – The Motley Fool” on April 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands: Winners Keep Winning – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Hong Kong-Listed Dividend Stocks That Yield Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Double Down in Asia – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Group Lp holds 819,116 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 0.11% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 50,785 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 300,836 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 51,244 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 30,674 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 501,467 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 568,422 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech accumulated 121,537 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.31% or 2.04M shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.28% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.24 million for 19.93 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.