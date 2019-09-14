Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Price Declined While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Raised Holding by $544,334; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Increased Its Stake by $524,685 as Valuation Rose

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 9,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,933 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 38,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.45M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,110 shares to 117,639 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,719 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke And Bieler Lp holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 335,518 shares. Ami Asset has 2.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aravt Glob Ltd Liability holds 217,000 shares or 4.54% of its portfolio. Windsor Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Invest owns 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 262,715 shares. Seabridge Advisors Llc has 2.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,458 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 259,341 shares. Mawer Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.03M shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur has 4.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 26,851 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 1.52% or 147,135 shares. 7,001 were reported by Towercrest Capital. Athena Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 2.24% or 74,075 shares. 256,112 are owned by Guardian Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Asset holds 0.1% or 90,364 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP owns 1,329 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) holds 19,704 shares. Stephens Ar reported 18,634 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 88,339 shares. The New York-based Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 705 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 8,237 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 582,945 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Grp Lc stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 21,438 shares to 263,370 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.98M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.