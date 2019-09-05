Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Received Buy By Standpoint Research; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)

In analysts note shared with investors on Wednesday, 4 September, stock research analysts at Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). The financial company issued Buy rating on LVS stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Howden Joinery Group PLC has GBX 570 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 500’s average target is -11.19% below currents GBX 563 stock price. Howden Joinery Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by JP Morgan. See Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.61% or GBX 3.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 563. About 392,027 shares traded. Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.32 billion GBP. It offers kitchen families, cabinets, accessories, handles, worktops, sinks, and taps; appliances, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundries, fridge-freezers, and appliance manuals; internal, sliding wardrobe, external, fire, French, and garage doors; door frames, linings, and casings; intumescent and acoustic products; and breakfast bars. It has a 17.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides joinery products, such as hardware, skirting and tair parts, plus the tools, fixings, and accessories, as well as moldings; wood, timber, tile laminate, and vinyl floorings; flooring accessories; and bathroom cabinets.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $42.39 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 9.55% above currents $55.07 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LVS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 3.87M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 7,013 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 38,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Limited Co has 276,165 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Epoch Partners reported 2.74 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Natl Tx has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.21% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 50,182 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 29,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 197,511 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1.50 million shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Dimensional Fund L P has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.03% stake. 410 are owned by First Interstate Comml Bank.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.