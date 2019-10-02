Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position Raised by Vontobel Asset Management Inc; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Route One Investment Company LP Trimmed Stake

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $176.36. About 3.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg willing to testify on Facebook data leaks; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 59,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 598,147 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.35M, up from 539,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 1.66M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.73 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 1,239 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 407,742 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 541 shares. Franklin Inc reported 2.17M shares stake. Of Vermont stated it has 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 2.31% or 8,086 shares. 450,000 were reported by Greenbrier Cap Management Lc. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership reported 7.06 million shares. Parus (Uk) Limited reported 19.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nadler Gp reported 5,845 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halsey Assoc Ct holds 2.94% or 85,287 shares in its portfolio. Lomas Ltd Liability Company owns 195,782 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Tekne Capital Mgmt has 198,680 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

