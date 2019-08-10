Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position Maintained by Newport Asia Llc; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose While Kensico Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $38.43 Million

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.52 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33 million, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

