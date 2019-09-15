Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position Has Boosted by Menta Capital Llc; As Edison International (EIX) Stock Value Rose, Centre Asset Management Cut Position

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 80.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.48M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.16 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,861 shares to 1,860 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,610 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Llc invested 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 43,116 are held by Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 502,184 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 22,045 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 35,475 shares stake. Columbus Hill Management Lp holds 3.34% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 615,384 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division invested in 0.02% or 10,213 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 95,473 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 14,387 shares. Capital Management Corporation Va stated it has 200,982 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt invested in 6,275 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 225,178 were reported by Advsrs Capital Ltd Com.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

