Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc; Adelante Capital Management Has Raised Camden Property Trust (CPT) Holding by $18.35 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 516,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.31M, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 4.61 million shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00 million, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 357,057 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camden Property Trust 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Camden Is Poised To Outperform Peer Multifamily REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2017 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Solid REITs Outyielding the 10-Year Treasury Plus Strong Implied Upside Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard accumulated 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 65,613 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Llc stated it has 18,636 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 5,050 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.1% or 192,140 shares. Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 18,222 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 16,745 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.01% or 404,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,617 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 410,237 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. Franklin Resource Inc reported 212,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 51,898 are held by D E Shaw &.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 53,161 shares to 684,470 shares, valued at $97.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) by 69,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,387 shares, and cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz And Ltd accumulated 42,830 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Enterprise Svcs Corporation stated it has 734 shares. 1.45 million are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Franklin Res holds 360,807 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.42% stake. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Newport Asia owns 21.39% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.92M shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. American International Grp stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kings Point Capital holds 1.02% or 84,335 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 15.25 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 710 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advisors invested in 16,044 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paloma Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Las Vegas Sands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Las Vegas Sands Holds a Losing Hand – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.