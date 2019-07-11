Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding Held by Wright Investors Service Inc; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Decreased Femsa (FMX) Stake as Share Price Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 246,979 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 109.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.77M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 36.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.25 per share. FMX’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 30.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 27,677 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited stated it has 2,588 shares. Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Springowl Assoc Lc owns 28,461 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Cap World accumulated 15.25 million shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability owns 0.18% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 2,542 shares. 185,633 are owned by Utd Advisers Llc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 73,836 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cohen Capital Mngmt accumulated 66,756 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 418,087 shares. The Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 539,081 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 33,809 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

