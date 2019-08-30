Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding Boosted by Fosun International Ltd; Adobe (ADBE) Stake Has Upped by Proffitt & Goodson Inc

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $283.73. About 1.36 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 96.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 1.50M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares to 122,140 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,496 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 5.15 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 416,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,150 shares, and cut its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).