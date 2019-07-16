Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Share Price Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 27,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 539,081 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, down from 566,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 2.41 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 65.95% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 300,100 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.25 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares to 359,055 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

