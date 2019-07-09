Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Matarin Capital Management Decreased Position in Netgear (NTGR) by $600,567 as Stock Price Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 58.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 18,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,793 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 30,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 97,721 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 94.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 27,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,623 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 28,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 2.67M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Netgear At $25, Earn 7.9% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Juniper, NETGEAR, Motorola and Infinera – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR Introduces 4 New Wi-Fi 6 Routers to Meet Demands – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Experience the Freedom of Mesh WiFi With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming System – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 LO PATRICK CS sold $450,806 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 11,588 shares. Shares for $26,371 were sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN on Friday, January 18. $116,374 worth of stock was sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 738 shares valued at $28,612 was made by Henry David John on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank & has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 54 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 42,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 23,349 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 2,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 86,346 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,030 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 453,703 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 25,740 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 67,922 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,036 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 897,246 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 28,945 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.25M shares.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 56.14% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $7.73M for 25.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 58,020 shares to 103,670 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Industries Inc/Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26,300 shares to 38,845 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 107 shares. Capital Research accumulated 14.94 million shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Baldwin Inv Management Ltd invested 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Covington Capital holds 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 9,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1,072 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.07% or 6,287 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest invested in 168,935 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.12% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hennessy Advisors invested in 0.36% or 128,000 shares. 122,734 are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. 1,619 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 975,510 shares stake.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.25 million for 19.56 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.