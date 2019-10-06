Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Position by $12.43 Million as Share Price Declined; Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Position Has Raised by Walleye Trading Llc

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 210,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.73 million, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 4.10 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 103.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 368,297 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. Another trade for 33,500 shares valued at $502,369 was bought by GOINGS E V.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tupperware: What Went Wrong? – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tupperware: Value Trap Or Putting The Blame On The Previous CEO? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix leads consumer gainers; Funko and Dean Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 22,477 shares to 123 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Put) (NYSE:LYB) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 500 are owned by Synovus Finance. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,715 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 28,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 75,148 shares. Fmr has 134,928 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 1.23M shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.06% or 60,133 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 94,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.10M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,017 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 50,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $606.34M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 234,902 shares to 762,963 shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 23,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).