Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Cwh Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $301,200; As U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Market Value Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 966,088 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 57,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,371 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 293,585 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 22,715 shares to 421,840 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $616.26 million for 19.64 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

