Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries (AAC)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Trading of Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS)‘s shares is going to be interesting today as BidaskScore cut the stock to a “Sell”.

Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc (AAC) investors sentiment is 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 20 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 30 sold and reduced stock positions in Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 7.88 million shares, down from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.41 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. for 1.46 million shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 373,458 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has 0.03% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 391,850 shares.

Analysts await AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. AAC’s profit will be $2.27 million for 2.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by AAC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -118.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Las Vegasnds (NYSE:LVS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Las Vegasnds has $7000 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 14.79% above currents $56.19 stock price. Las Vegasnds had 11 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Monday, September 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43M for 18.01 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $43.25 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 22.64 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.