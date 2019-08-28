Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Since Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands Corp. 61 3.04 N/A 3.43 17.64 Studio City International Holdings Limited 18 2.60 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0.00% 32.8% 8.5% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Las Vegas Sands Corp. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Studio City International Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$60.33 is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.6% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares and 22% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 20.8%. Comparatively, Studio City International Holdings Limited has 19.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Las Vegas Sands Corp. -6.92% -2.47% -10.95% 2.42% -13.98% 16.12% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28%

For the past year Las Vegas Sands Corp. has weaker performance than Studio City International Holdings Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Las Vegas Sands Corp. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.