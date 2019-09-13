Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Reaches $60.42 After 8.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Covering Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

Among 3 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashland has $8700 highest and $8200 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 8.45% above currents $78.07 stock price. Ashland had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, August 28. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 519,089 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $46.51 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $65.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LVS worth $3.72B more.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 47.29 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 20,441 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.06, EST. 87C; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Retain Its BDO Plant in Lima, Ohio, to Ensure Consistent Supply for Internal Needs; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 14/05/2018 – Oz Buys New 2.5% Position in Ashland Global

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 42,454 shares or 68.86% less from 136,335 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Bruce Communications holds 25,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Fruth Inv Mngmt invested 0.1% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com, California-based fund reported 133 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $64’s average target is 5.93% above currents $60.42 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dana Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,213 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated has 305,051 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 78,313 are owned by Loomis Sayles Com Ltd Partnership. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 8,623 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,850 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 13,672 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.08% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 152,549 are held by Prudential. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.26% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Springowl Limited has 2.28% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 28,461 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,729 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 130,912 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 710 shares.