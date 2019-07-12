Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Resorts & Casinos company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Las Vegas Sands Corp. has 20.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.69% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0.00% 24.40% 6.80% Industry Average 5.27% 13.98% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands Corp. N/A 60 21.75 Industry Average 244.88M 4.65B 33.99

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 2.45 3.44 2.71

Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently has an average price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential downside of -4.19%. As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 47.34%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Las Vegas Sands Corp. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Las Vegas Sands Corp. -3.63% -5.38% 4.27% 20.85% -18.76% 20.94% Industry Average 2.63% 5.10% 7.59% 19.68% 9.03% 18.34%

For the past year Las Vegas Sands Corp. has stronger performance than Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s peers are 39.42% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s rivals beat Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.