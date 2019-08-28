Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Resorts & Casinos company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has 38.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.09% institutional ownership for its competitors. 20.8% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0.00% 32.80% 8.50% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands Corp. N/A 61 17.64 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 2.70 2.64 2.61

$60.33 is the consensus target price of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with a potential upside of 10.98%. The potential upside of the competitors is 41.79%. Given Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Las Vegas Sands Corp. -6.92% -2.47% -10.95% 2.42% -13.98% 16.12% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.56 shows that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.39 which is 39.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.