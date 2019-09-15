Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Comparing side by side

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) compete against each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands Corp. 60 3.30 N/A 3.43 17.64 Carnival Corporation 50 1.83 N/A 4.25 11.11

Table 1 highlights Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Carnival Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Carnival Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Las Vegas Sands Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Carnival Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0.00% 32.8% 8.5% Carnival Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta means Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Carnival Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Carnival Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carnival Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Carnival Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 3 2 2.40 Carnival Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

The consensus target price of Las Vegas Sands Corp. is $63.6, with potential upside of 7.18%. Meanwhile, Carnival Corporation’s consensus target price is $56.42, while its potential upside is 11.61%. The data provided earlier shows that Carnival Corporation appears more favorable than Las Vegas Sands Corp., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Carnival Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 78.5%. About 20.8% of Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Carnival Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Las Vegas Sands Corp. -6.92% -2.47% -10.95% 2.42% -13.98% 16.12% Carnival Corporation 0.23% 2.03% -15.39% -17.76% -19.58% -4.2%

For the past year Las Vegas Sands Corp. had bullish trend while Carnival Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands Corp. beats Carnival Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.