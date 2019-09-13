Las Vegas Sands Com (LVS) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Total Systems Services (TSS) Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com (LVS) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 27,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 341,888 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.20 million, down from 369,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 1.47M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 112,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41 million, down from 119,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 372,488 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 29.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,946 shares to 60,542 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W R Berkley (NYSE:WRB) by 5,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Westfield Cap Mgmt Company LP holds 0.69% or 711,688 shares. 306 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Services. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 9,558 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0% or 96,512 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 40,001 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited owns 2,568 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 9,396 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pension Service has 0.1% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 226,489 shares. M&T Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 17,570 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 0.08% or 5,962 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 32,465 shares. 8,623 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prns. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company stated it has 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cohen Management has invested 0.92% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 759 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 50,000 are owned by Odey Asset Mngmt Group Ltd. Psagot Investment House Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv holds 0.25% or 787,907 shares. 19,470 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Asset One Co Limited invested in 260,752 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Com Delaware invested in 0.75% or 197,946 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 72,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 19.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 5,540 shares to 24,264 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).