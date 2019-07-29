Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Valuation Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.99 Million Its Stake; River Road Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Metlife (MET) by $631,638 as Share Price Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 15,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,244 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, down from 409,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 1.45M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 49,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.43 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 1.78 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 91,671 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $45.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI) by 278,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM) by 9,200 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

