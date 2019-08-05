Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Holding Maintained by Melvin Capital Management Lp; As Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Holding by $7.53 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 30,041 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 49,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.43 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 697,900 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 726,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Hong Kong-Listed Dividend Stocks That Yield Over 4% – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mass Market Bets Pay Off For Las Vegas Sands – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands -4% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands: Winners Keep Winning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group holds 27,677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 568,422 shares. Manchester Management Ltd accumulated 182 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com owns 113,421 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.29% stake. Newport Asia Limited Liability holds 21.39% or 1.92 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested in 0.04% or 71,409 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 1,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Asset owns 29,287 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Llc Delaware stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 51,244 shares. Fmr Lc holds 266,309 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,550 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,201 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Incorporated accumulated 225,961 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 5,184 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1.31% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 237,162 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 3,436 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has 0.12% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 34,668 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.69 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 286,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 6 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.05% or 10,130 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.08% or 34,825 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 53,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 17 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 10,483 shares.