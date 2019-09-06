Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Valuation Rose While Ws Management Lllp Lowered by $6.54 Million Its Holding; As Csco (CSCO) Stock Declined, Davenport & Company Has Lifted Holding by $635,576

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The hedge fund held 3.56M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99 million, down from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 5.04 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video)

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Csco (CSCO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 11,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.16 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Csco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 48 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Tortoise Advisors Lc reported 417,200 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.72M shares. 319,710 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 822,540 shares. Barclays Plc owns 429,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 428 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt holds 10,302 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 447,974 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Connor Clark And Lunn Management has 0.02% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 767,300 shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49M for 3.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 971,960 shares to 995,760 shares, valued at $57.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Oil report: bankruptcies in the oil patch are piling up – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laredo Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laredo Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Laredo Petroleum Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:LPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chtr by 42,691 shares to 1,071 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pypl by 24,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,719 shares, and cut its stake in Mrk (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 64.08M shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). One Cap Mgmt Lc owns 80,272 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors holds 2.91% or 203,450 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 90,970 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 40,088 shares. Wade G W reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 1.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Moore & Comm accumulated 15,749 shares. 1.34M were reported by Blair William & Il. 6,001 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Peddock Advsrs Llc invested in 1% or 34,332 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 250 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.