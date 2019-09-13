Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stock Rose While Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut by $15.65 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88M, down from 37.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.725. About 2.39M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 52,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,076 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08M, down from 118,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 25.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49M for 3.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.