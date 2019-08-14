Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stake Maintained by Corecommodity Management Llc; Premier Asset Managment Has Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.60 Million as Valuation Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 380.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 299,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 377,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 78,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 3.46 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 8,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,175 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 74,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.45. About 19.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 115,113 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 417,200 shares. 1.24 million were accumulated by Principal Finance Grp Inc. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 151,885 shares. 10,302 are held by Evanson Asset Llc. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 485,678 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested in 0% or 498 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors accumulated 0% or 18,326 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 3,835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 36,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 16,524 shares to 38,705 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Laredo Petroleum Names Karen Chandler Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laredo Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) CEO Randy Foutch on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Laredo Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 33,884 shares to 282,274 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.