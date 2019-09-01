Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Position by $6.54 Million; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Holding in Eog Res (EOG) as Share Price Declined

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The hedge fund held 3.56 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, down from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 3.09M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 64.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 40,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 22,489 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 62,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 910,501 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Arbiter Prtn stated it has 138,825 shares. Invesco Ltd has 2.27M shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). State Street Corporation invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Moreover, Amp Limited has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 108,791 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company owns 377,996 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 1,000 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 12,279 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & holds 0% or 199 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares to 158,568 shares, valued at $30.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 151,598 shares to 173,227 shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

