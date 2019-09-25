Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $15.65 Million as Shares Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88M, down from 37.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 5.00M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Itâ€™s Now Independents vs Supermajors in the Permian Basin – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,388 shares to 6,655 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa Commercial Bank owns 2.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,087 shares. Nexus Investment Mgmt reported 9,750 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors reported 254,244 shares. Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Jones Financial Companies Lllp has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 100,197 shares. 1.07M are held by Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt. Flippin Bruce Porter has 2.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 95,745 shares. 65,279 are owned by South State Corp. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 8,241 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proffitt Goodson accumulated 0.01% or 210 shares. 17,692 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 16,225 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 3,745 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laredo Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Laredo Petroleum Announces Reduction of Personnel Costs by ~25% – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Laredo Petroleum Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:LPI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise has 1.27 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 498 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 14,500 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Cim Mangement Inc has 23,456 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 244,747 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 915,467 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 327 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bluecrest Cap Limited invested in 0% or 12,141 shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49M for 3.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.