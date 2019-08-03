Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position; As Convetrus (HSIC) Stock Rose, Tirschwell & Loewy Boosted Its Stake by $3.62 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.13 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 37.44M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.68 million, down from 38.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 9.46M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 151,885 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). First Hawaiian National Bank has 5,041 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt invested in 767,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 38,041 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 18,326 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). The Australia-based Amp Capital Investors has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Denali Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Fmr stated it has 3,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 144,900 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 3,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 564,835 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Laredo Petroleum Stock Is Up 15% (and Other Permian Oil Stocks Aren’t) – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Laredo Petroleum Names Karen Chandler Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Laredo Petroleum Announces 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Laredo Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Cardinal Health (CAH) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Company reported 848 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 117,108 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 20,014 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 5,332 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company owns 254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 2.25% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 784,400 shares. Blackrock stated it has 11.39 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Carderock Cap Mngmt reported 30,691 shares stake. Amg National Tru State Bank owns 0.11% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 30,255 shares.