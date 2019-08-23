Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Share Price Rose While Corecommodity Management Has Lifted by $898,050 Its Holding; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Stake

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 235,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 13.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625.38 million, up from 13.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.27% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 380.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 299,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 377,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 78,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.615. About 2.74M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares to 26,251 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Hrt Financial has invested 0.02% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Luminus Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 1,748 are owned by Meeder Asset Incorporated. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 144,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Ws Management Lllp invested in 3.56M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 244,900 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Corp holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.72 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 21,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Blackrock owns 23.69 million shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 805,615 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 13,424 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 125,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Encompass Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 4.27% or 1.26 million shares. Ashfield Cap Partners has 9,375 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 138,722 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 106,984 shares. Da Davidson And Company stated it has 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Optimum Advsr reported 0.09% stake. Retail Bank Of The West has 0.34% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 64,635 shares. Bb&T owns 16,514 shares. Moreover, Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.1% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 123,936 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 55,957 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 34,177 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Stewart Patten Ltd Co holds 5,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 702,305 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1.42 million shares.